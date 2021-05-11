Expand / Collapse search

East LA school, daycare on lockdown due to nearby police activity

An elementary school and daycare in East LA were on lockdown due to police activity in the area.

LOS ANGELES - An elementary school and a daycare in East Los Angeles were on lockdown on Tuesday afternoon due to an active police investigation in the area, officials said. 

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to calls of shots fired just before 10:30 a.m. and a SWAT team was on the way to the scene to help capture the barricaded suspect. 

Police have set up a perimeter in the 1500 block of East First Street.

According to the Los Angeles School Police Department, Utah Elementary School will release students on modified dismissal at the auditorium and will be escorted by LASPD officers.  

Mendez Learning Center will remain on lockdown. 

 This is a developing story. Check back for updates.