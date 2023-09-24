Tuskegee University investigating shooting at unauthorized party that left several hurt

article

Multiple people were injured at an unauthorized party at Tuskegee University, school officials said.

Administrators said the incident happened Saturday overnight at the West Commons on campus.

They said two campus visors were shot and were sent to a local hospital. Two Tuskegee students were hurt trying to leave the area and were also treated at a hospital.

"The Tuskegee University Police Department is cooperating with local law enforcement agencies as part of the investigation," the university said in a statement to FOX Television Stations. "Counseling resources are available to students."

