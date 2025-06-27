Woman mistakenly arrested after renting reported stolen car on Turo app

Scary moments unfolded for a woman on Hollywood Boulevard.

On June 20, Galya Guglielmi-Butler was pulled over by police, forced to the ground and arrested on suspicion of stealing a car. But it turned out she was driving a rental car that she rented through the app Turo.

What they're saying:

Guglielmi-Butler told FOX 11 that she was picking up food in Hollywood. As she was driving around Vine and Hollywood, police pulled her over and instructed her to get out of the car and lie on the ground.

"They asked me to exit the vehicle with my back to their voice. They asked me to take seven steps towards the middle of the road. I proceeded to do what they asked. Still I didn’t know what was behind me or what was going on," she said.

Within 20 seconds, four male officers got on top of her and proceeded to handcuff her.

"They didn’t ask me any questions, didn’t read me my Miranda rights. They kind of just threw cuffs on me."

Once at the precinct, she waited 45 minutes to an hour until someone spoke to her. They then ran her name and prints and asked her to prove if she had rented the car. She showed proof on her phone-- that's when police realized they had mistakenly arrested her.

"I really think Turo should be responsible for this because I could have had children in the car, this could have happened to anybody. Anybody that doesn't have self-control, like me, they probably could have got shot," she told FOX 11.

"I could have lost my life. And that’s the biggest thing to me. I don’t think I can rent a car anymore."

She said it was her first time using Turo and had the car for only three hours.

Her attorney blames Turo for not properly vetting the vehicles on its site.

The other side:

Turo apologized to the renter, and sent FOX 11 a statement saying, "We are truly disheartened by what our guest experienced. We are actively investigating the circumstances, but to the best of our understanding this was an unfortunate situation in which the car was mistakenly reported as stolen. While this regrettable situation cannot be undone, we remain available to support our guest as best we can beyond having issued her a full refund and additional travel credit should she choose to book with us again."

Incidents like this have occurred before.

It's unclear if the vehicle she was in was actually stolen or just mistakenly reported stolen on the app.

LAPD has yet to comment on the arrest.