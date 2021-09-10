Tubi launches sci-fi-centric DUST channel with Gunpowder & Sky
CHICAGO - Sci-fi fans: Set your coordinates for your couch and prepare to binge your way through the final frontier.
On Sept. 10, Tubi announced the launch of the DUST channel, a robust library of feature-length and short film originals that all belong to the diverse, imaginative genre known as science fiction. 30 intriguing titles from DUST, a sci-fi label from fast-growing entertainment company Gunpowder & Sky, are now available to stream through FOX Entertainment’s free streaming service.
These inventive stories boast casts of new faces, up-and-coming talent and more than a handful of bona-fide superstars. Viewers can expect appearances from Daniel Kaluuya, Meghan Markle (now Meghan, Duchess of Sussex), Anton Yelchin, Karan Soni, Thomas Middleditch and Dave Franco, to name a few.
Among the titles on offer are the following highlights:
- The Reconstruction of William Zero (97 minutes): Amy Seimetz and Lake Roberts star in this drama in which "a geneticist wakes up from an accident with only fragments of his memory is forced to relearn who he is via his twin brother. But as he digs deeper, he discovers he might not be who he thought at all."
- Romance (36 minutes): In this collection of shorts, directors Ron Morehouse, Ivy Liao and Peter McCoubrey explore the idea of love all forms, from physical to digital. Featuring Jessie Mei Li.
- Timelines (44 minute): Another collection of short films, this one centered on what you might call wibbly-wobbly, timey-wimey stuff. Featuring Taylor Greene and Gary Bristow.
The full list of titles can be found below. The launch of DUST is merely the latest in a string of exciting moves from the streamer, coming on the heels of the premiere of seven films from the wildly popular anime franchise "Anpanman", the announcement of the original movie event "Corrective Measures," starring Bruce Willis, and the release of the Jon Lovitz-starring comedy "Tales of a Fifth Grade Robin Hood."
The below titles are now available as part of the new DUST channel on Tubi:
14 Minutes From Earth
ALT
Automata
Corrections
Dr. Megavolt: From Geek to Superhero
Glimpse
Other Space
The Reconstruction of William Zero
Sky Line
The Space Invaders: In Search of Lost Time
The Time Agent
Adventures
Bad Tech
Double Trouble
Heroes
Human Plus
Invasions
Mystery
SpacetimeThe Universe
Thrills
Laugh to Hide Your Fear
Creepy Creatures
Cultish Covens
Famous & Haunted
Good Guy Vampires
Run From Tomorrow
Screaming Sci-Fi
Teenage Turmoil
Zombies!
