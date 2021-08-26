Tubi announces Jon Lovitz comedy ‘Tales of a Fifth Grade Robin Hood’

article

If anything can ease the sting of your end of summer vacation, it’s a few good laughs.

Today, Tubi announced the premiere date for "Tales of a Fifth Grade Robin Hood," a back-to-school comedy starring "Saturday Night Live" icon Jon Lovitz.

The film, which also stars Chase Brown of the buzzy Amazon series "The Underground Railroad," will arrive exclusively on the free streaming platform on Friday, August 27.

About "Tales of a Fifth Grade Robin Hood"

In a press release, the platform described the film’s premise:

In addition to Lovitz and the up-and-coming Brown, the cast includes Iliana Perez ("Coche Bomba") and Jayden Scala ("American Princess").

The film comes from The Asylum — the folks behind "Sharknado" — and boasts a script by Ryan Ebert ("San Andreas Mega Quake") and Anna Rasmussen ("Jurassic School"). The director is Dylan Vox ("The Christmas Sitters").

"Tales of a Fifth Grade Robin Hood" is one of over 40 titles in Tubi’s Back-to-School programming roster, a list that includes numerous chapters of the "Monster High" franchise, as well as the Zendaya-starring "Zapped," "The Karate Kid," "Teen Star Academy," "Jurassic School," "Mr. Frog" and "Leo the Wildlife Ranger," to name a few.

Tubi partners with Kids In Need Foundation

In addition, Tubi also announced that it will be partnering with the Kids In Need Foundation to provide "vital school supplies and learning tools to under-resourced teachers and students nationwide."

The national nonprofit "believes every child in America deserves equal opportunity and access to a quality education, and "focuses on creating equity in education by providing school supplies and learning tools to under-resourced teachers and students nationwide with a focus on schools with a student enrollment of 70 percent or more participating in the National School Lunch Program (NSLP)."

In 2020, the Kids in Need Foundation supported five million students and 205,000 teachers in underserved schools.

Tubi is available on Android and iOS mobile devices, Amazon Echo Show, Google Nest Hub, and on OTT devices such as Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, Vizio TVs, Sony TVs, Samsung TVs, Hisense TVs, Comcast X1, Cox Contour, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S.

With total view time surpassing 200 million hours of content streamed each month since April, Tubi has over 30,000 movies and television shows from over 250 content partners, including every major studio. The service gives fans of films and television programs an easy way to discover new content that is available completely free.

Tubi is owned by the FOX Corporation.

