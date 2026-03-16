TSA wait times: Airline CEOs blast Congress; ‘simply unacceptable’

The Brief Airline CEOs say air travel has become "the political football" in the shutdown fight. The federal government has been partially shut down since Feb. 14 as lawmakers are working to fund the Department of Homeland Security. Meanwhile, TSA agents are going unpaid, causing hourslong waits in security lines at some U.S. airports.



Airline leaders came at lawmakers Sunday over the effects of the latest government shutdown ahead of a busy spring travel season .

As some travelers are waiting for several hours in TSA security lines, a group of US airline CEOs are pressing lawmakers to make some changes.

Here is the latest:

TSA wait times

The backstory:

Some of the nation’s busiest airports are seeing hourslong security lines. Most security lines rely on federal screening officers employed directly by the Transportation Security Administration, who must work without pay during shutdowns.

The government has been partially shut down since Feb. 14 after a deal to fund Homeland Security was unreachable. Democrats want changes to immigration operations that are central to President Donald Trump’s deportation campaign.

RELATED: TSA security lines: Why some airports are moving passengers through faster

Look ahead:

Disruptions at the airport are not yet widespread, but are a concern as the shutdown continues into the busy spring break travel season.

What you can do:

If you are traveling soon, check for updates from your local airport about its recommendation for arrival times. You can check on their social media accounts or directly on the airport’s website.

Also look for information from the airport you’re flying home from. Some major airports allow you to book a specific time slot for TSA security, reducing wait times.

The TSA security line at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport was over an hour the evening of Sunday, March 8, 2025. (Photo: FOX Television Stations)

RELATED: Airport security strain during shutdown grows as unpaid TSA officers warn, ‘We’re hurting’

Airline CEOs' letter to Congress

Meanwhile:

The CEOs of major U.S. airlines urged Congress on Sunday to make a deal to ensure that TSA workers and other federal air travel employees will continue getting paid when the government shuts down.

The CEOs of Alaska Air, American Airlines, Atlas, Delta, FedEx, JetBlue, Southwest, United, UPS and Airlines for America wrote an open letter to Congress .

What they're saying:

"TSA officers just received $0 paychecks. That is simply unacceptable. It’s difficult, if not impossible, to put food on the table, put gas in the car and pay rent when you are not getting paid," the letter reads.

"This problem is solvable, and there are solutions on the table. Now it’s up to you, Congress, to move forward on bipartisan proposals that will get federal aviation workers—including TSA officers, U.S. Customs clearance officers at airports and air traffic controllers—paid during shutdowns."

The CEOs urge Congress to make a deal to fund the Department of Homeland Security, and then "act so this problem never happens again."

They said air travel has once again become "the political football" amid another government shutdown, and that Americans are "tired of long lines at airports, travel delays and flight cancellations caused by shutdown after shutdown."

Dig deeper:

The CEOs are asking Congress to pass legislation that would guarantee air traffic controllers and TSA officers are paid regardless of the government’s funding status.

Look ahead:

The spring break travel season is in full swing, and many Americans and international visitors will be traveling this summer for the FIFA World Cup 2026 and for America’s 250th celebrations.