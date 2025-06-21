US bombs Iran: California leaders react

The Brief President Donald Trump announced that the US had bombed three Iranian nuclear sites on Saturday. The President called the attacks a "spectacular" success. Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said the LAPD is increasing patrols at places of worship and throughout the city.



The United States bombed three Iranian nuclear sites on Saturday, President Donald Trump announced, with several California leaders criticizing the President over whether he had the authority to call for t

US bombs Iran

The President called the attacks a "spectacular" success that "completely and fully obliterated" Iran's nuclear enrichment facilities.

Israel-Iran conflict

Israel launched attacks on Iran on June 13, saying that they had bombed the country to try and limit their nuclear capabilities. Iran retaliated, and the two countries have been trading missile attacks for days.

Trump had debated whether the U.S. would join Israel in their air assault of Iran. Earlier this week, Trump said that he would make a decision within the next two weeks. On Saturday, he apparently made his decision.

California leaders react to Iran bombings

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Saturday said that the state's Threat Assessment Center "is actively monitoring for any potential impacts in California," and that there were no credible threats. Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass announced on X that in response to the attacks, the Los Angeles Police Department is "stepping up patrols near places of worship, community gathering spaces and other sensitive sites."

In the wake of the attacks, many other California leaders are speaking out against the President, saying that the bombings were unconstitutional, as Congress has the sole authority to declare war. Others praised the President's decision.

Rep. Nanette Barragán (D - Los Angeles): "Trump did not have the authority to bomb Iran’s nuclear sites without Congressional approval. He should have pursued diplomacy, not escalation. Now we face serious risk of retaliation."

Rep. Ken Calvert (R - Corona): "Like President Trump, I have consistently said Iran cannot be allowed to obtain a nuclear weapon. I support his decision to use the force and precision of the U.S. military in coordination with our ally Israel to uphold this redline with tonight’s targeted strike."

Rep. Judy Chu (D - Monterey Park): "President Trump just illegally bombed Iran with no authorization from Congress. This is unacceptable and unconstitutional, and risks dragging the U.S. into another endless war."

Rep. Gil Cisneros (D - Covina): "We need a diplomatic solution, not an escalation of tensions. Our nation does not want another endless war."

Rep. Vince Fong (R - Bakersfield): "President Trump’s decisive action to eliminate the nuclear capabilities posed by the Iranian regime was a necessary one to prevent a real and catastrophic threat. Iran can NEVER be allowed to have a nuclear weapon. We’re grateful for the bravery of the U.S. Air Force and all our military personnel. May God protect them and all Americans in harm’s way as we continue the necessary work to preserve peace and stability."

Rep. Jimmy Gomez (D - Los Angeles): "Trump’s unilateral decision to strike these facilities may lead the U.S. into a war with Iran — without Congressional authorization. Under our Constitution, the power to declare war rests with Congress. Period. He chose to launch this strike on his own, knowing full well it could provoke retaliation and put American lives at risk. Now, the American people and Congress are left to deal with the fallout of a reckless decision we had no role in. President Trump has broken his promises of peace, undermined our allies, and once again shown that he lacks the credibility and steady leadership this moment demands. The Islamic Republic of Iran is an oppressive and dangerous regime that supports terrorism, targets Americans, and silences its own people. It should never be allowed to obtain a nuclear weapon — plain and simple. That would be a direct threat to peace and security around the world. However, we must not forget the Iranian people are not our adversaries. They deserve compassion, dignity, and the same human rights we fight for everywhere."

Rep. Sydney Kamlager-Dove (D - Los Angeles): "These strikes were unconstitutional and all involved should be subpoenaed and appear before Congress and the courts."

Rep. Young Kim (R - Anaheim): "The military’s targeted actions tonight against Iranian nuclear sites are necessary to deter Tehran’s nuclear ambitions and save lives. I thank our military for their service in this critical operation to restore peace through strength and am glad they are safely on the way home."

Rep. Mike Levin (D - San Juan Capistrano): "We cannot allow any president to entangle the United States in another deadly and open-ended war without constitutional authority. Iran must never obtain a nuclear weapon. Our national security and the safety of our allies demand strength, resolve, and clear strategy. But strength in a democracy begins with the Constitution. Had the president come to Congress, a majority may very well have authorized a strike. But that is not what has happened."

Rep. Luz Rivas (D - Los Angeles): "Tonight, I'm thinking of the safety of our troops, our nation, and the world. Donald Trump’s erratic action is unauthorized and unconstitutional. It is my hope that this does not increase escalations and engage our country into a prolonged military conflict and war in the Middle East. Congress needs answers in a classified briefing as to why this action was taken, the potential threats as a result of this action, and the adverse effects to follow. Let us be clear – this is once again Trump putting his ego before our troops, Americans, and peace."

Rep. Norma Torres (D - Pomona): "Donald Trump illegally attacked a foreign country, putting American lives at risk — our troops, our families, our communities. He bypassed Congress & the Constitution. Now, the American people will be forced to pay the price for his recklessness. This is not leadership."