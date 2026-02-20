Supreme Court tariff ruling has local businesses demanding refund

The Brief The court’s ruling found that the tariffs Trump imposed under an emergency powers law were unconstitutional. Many companies, including the big-box warehouse chain Costco, have already lined up in lower courts to demand refunds.



The Supreme Court's ruling Friday that most of President Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs are illegal had some businesses breathing a sigh of relief.

But some, like Yedi Houseware Appliances in Downtown Los Angeles, are uncertain about what this really means for them.

What they're saying:

"The last year, it's been volatile. It's been a fluid situation, everything is changing. But we've adapted so we've raised prices," said owner Bobby Djavaheri.

Djavaheri said he has had to raise prices up to 30% on the household items his company sells to retailers. Most of his products come from China, which he says hasn't had to pay a dime for the tariffs.

"We get billed by the United States Customs and Border Patrol and we pay them. 'We' meaning the importers," said Djavaheri.

Governor Gavin Newsom is calling for refunds, saying in a statement: "Time to pay the piper, Donald. These tariffs were nothing more than an illegal cash grab that drove up prices and hurt working families, so you could wreck longstanding alliances and extort them. Every dollar unlawfully taken must be refunded immediately — with interest. Cough up!"

"Give me my refunds, right? That's what every importer is asking. How can we get our refunds of all the tariffs we've paid?" asked Djavaheri.

What's next:

It may be too early to know what could happen next, but the government might be legally obligated to return the money.

"The U.S. government might be required to refund billions of dollars. As of January, there was $289 billion in revenue that we have received from tariffs," said David Kanani, a financial advisor.

Kanani said it could be a complicated process to actually distribute refunds and time will only tell.