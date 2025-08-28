Trump claims Beverly Hills residents leave cars open amid theft concerns, 'Nobody lives like that'

Speaking from the Oval Office Thursday, President Donald Trump spoke about crime in California… but to many people's surprise, the city he said was crime-ridden was the lavish Beverly Hills.

While he called Beverly Hills a great place, he said many of his friends there have taken steps to prevent crime such as vehicle theft, property damage, and break-ins.

"You know that I have friends they leave their trunk open for their car because they know they're going to be vandalized. They don't want the trunk ripped off in order for them to steal what's in the back. They leave the doors open so when they go in to steal the radio or whatever they take that they don't rip off the door. They leave the doors totally open so the criminals, when they go in, open the door, they don't have to break the windows and kill the car in order to steal whatever it is in the car that they're looking for. And that's at a level that nobody's ever seen before. Nobody lives like that," the president said.

"I have another friend. He has a garage and in order to save his garage door, he leaves it open so the people can just walk into his garage, take whatever they want and leave. But all the cars, there are so many cars, I've been told this by many people, stars, big people, they leave their doors open so the doors aren't destroyed by these criminals."

He added that incidents like this are happening "all over Los Angeles."

Trump and his family used to live in Beverly Hills. He owned a five-bedroom home on North Canon Drive from 2007 to 2019.

FOX 11 reached out to the Beverly Hills Police Department for comment but hasn't heard back yet.

Trump's crackdown on crime

His comments on crime in Beverly Hills come as thousands of National Guard and federal law enforcement officers are patrolling the streets of Washington D.C. Trump is also considering expanding their deployment to other cities like Baltimore, Chicago and New York.

Crime rates in Los Angeles

As far as crime throughout the city of Los Angeles, LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell said Tuesday data shows that it is overall trending down.

Homicides in Los Angeles have dropped nearly 28% so far this year and shooting victims are down 9%.

Numbers also showed that person and property crimes were down nearly 11% for the four-week period from July 27 through Aug. 23 compared to the previous four-week period, McDonnell told the Board of Police Commissioners. He also noted that aggravated assaults and robberies dropped by 8% and property crimes such as burglary and motor vehicle theft decreased by 12%.

He reported homicides decreased year-to-date by 27.9%, or 57 fewer murders compared to the same period in 2024, and victims shot citywide dropped by 9%, also within that same timeframe.

But while crime is down, officer-involved shootings have increased, the chief said.

As of Aug. 18, officer-involved shootings stood at 27 compared to 19 in 2024. Of those 27, officers have killed 11 individuals, an increase of about 22.2% compared to 9 fatalities in 2024, LAPD data showed.