Truck fire shuts down 101 Freeway lanes in Encino

The Brief A truck fire involving a sanitation truck carrying compressed natural gas tanks on the 101 Freeway in Encino caused all southbound lanes to shut down. The fire occurred near the Hayvenhurst exit, prompting street closures. The Los Angeles Fire Department extinguished the fire in about 90 minutes.



A truck fire on the 101 Freeway in Encino shut down all southbound lanes Wednesday, causing major traffic delays for commuters.

The incident involved a sanitation truck carrying compressed natural gas tanks, which caught fire near the Hayvenhurst exit, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

What we know:

The LAFD reported that the fire occurred on the eastbound 101 Freeway by the 405 Freeway around 8:30 a.m.

More than three dozen firefighters responded to the scene, successfully extinguishing the fire in approximately 90 minutes.

One person suffered minor burns to his hands but refused transportation to a hospital, officials said.

As of 10:45 a.m., two lanes had reopened.

Street closures in the area remain in place.

What we don't know:

It's unclear what caused the gas tanks to explode.

Authorities did not disclose when all lanes of the freeway or local streets would reopen.

What's next:

Crews are currently working to clear the area, but major delays persist on the southbound 101 Freeway.

Motorists are advised to seek alternative routes and expect continued traffic disruptions until the area is fully cleared.