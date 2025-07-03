1 dead, another wounded during shooting outside Troy's Burgers in San Pedro

Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another injured outside a burger joint in San Pedro.

What we know:

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department responded to the parking lot of Troy's Burgers on 2017 S Pacific Ave. around 1:42 p.m. after receiving reports of an assault with a deadly weapon.

One person was declared dead at the scene, and a second person suffered injuries to their left abdomen.

Police say a gray or black Nissan Altima fled the area.

A motive for the shooting is unknown.

