State Dept. warns travelers of passport processing delays

If you need to get your passport renewed for an upcoming trip, better get to it sooner rather than later.

The Department of State is warning travelers to renew their passports well in advance of international travel as the agency said the busiest summer travel season on record is approaching.

In a statement, officials said the current processing time for routine applications is 10-13 weeks, and expedited applications in 7-9 weeks.

Keep in mind that processing times begin when your application is received at a passport agency or center and does not include mailing times. It could take up to two weeks for you to receive your completed passport after it's mailed, according to the agency.

SUGGESTED:

Processing times have changed several times over the last few months, officials, said, depending on demand, which they expect will rise as summer nears.

"We are on track to set the record for the highest demand year ever, far surpassing volumes seen during previous surges in demand in 2007 and 2017. During some weeks this winter, the Department received more than 500,000 applications, the highest number ever for this time of year, exceeding our official projections," the agency said.

Passport applicants are encouraged to check the status of their passport application and sign up for updates via email.