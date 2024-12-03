Travel Tuesday: Up to 65% off resorts, hotel prices slashed 50%, low prices on flights

Travel enthusiasts are flocking to Travel Tuesday for significant discounts on flights, hotels, and vacation packages this holiday season. This post-Black Friday shopping event has quickly become a prime opportunity for securing travel deals before the busy holiday travel season hits its peak.

Resorts offering up to 65% off

Top-tier resorts are slashing prices with significant savings. Sandals and Beaches resorts are offering discounts of up to 65%, while major hotel chains such as Hilton, Hard Rock Hotels, Marriott, and Hyatt are offering up to 50% off. These deals make it an ideal time to plan a tropical or luxury getaway.

Booking Sites: Booking.com, Priceline, and Expedia slash hotel prices by 15–50%

Major booking platforms like Booking.com, Priceline, and Expedia are reducing hotel prices by 15% to 50%. Thousands of properties worldwide are now available at discounted rates, giving travelers the chance to find the perfect stay for less.

Affordable flights to Asia: As low as $428 roundtrip

Travelers looking to head to Asia will find some of the best airfare deals this season. Airlines like Zipp Air and Cathay Pacific are offering roundtrip flights from Los Angeles to Tokyo starting at just $428. It’s a great opportunity to explore Japan without breaking the bank. Turkish Airlines is also offering $600 flights to Paris, with a free layover and hotel stay in Istanbul.

SUGGESTED: What to buy ahead of Trump tariffs

Travel Hacks: Price alerts and flexibility

To maximize savings, travel expert Angel Castellanos recommends using price alert tools like Google Flights, Hopper, and Skyscanner. Being flexible with travel dates can also help you score even deeper discounts, especially for last-minute trips.

Watch for restrictions in deals

Travel Tuesday deals often come with restrictions. Many promotions may include blackout dates or nonrefundable terms, so it's crucial to carefully read the fine print before booking. Signing up for price alerts and loyalty programs can help secure additional savings on future travel.

Maximize savings with loyalty programs

For even more discounts, Castellanos suggests travelers sign up for loyalty programs. These programs often provide additional savings on future trips, making it easier to save on both flights and accommodations.

With Travel Tuesday offering steep discounts across flights, hotels, and vacation packages, it’s the perfect opportunity to plan a getaway while saving money during the hectic holiday season.