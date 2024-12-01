Transformers erupt in flames at LADWP facility in downtown LA

Flames burning at a Los Angeles Department of Water and Power facility that houses several transformers were put out early Saturday morning.

The fire was reported at 12:23 a.m. Saturday at the LADWP facility at 560 S. San Julian St,. between Fifth and Sixth streets downtown, Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart said.

At 2:07 a.m., the fire was substantially out and firefighters waited for the utility to de-energize the equipment, Stewart said. The remaining fire was isolated at one or possibly two transformers.

LAFD crews allowed the flames to burn off the high voltage electrical equipment "while ensuring the exposed building is defended and all windows closed to prevent smoke infiltration," Stewart said.

Firefighters also defended an exposed apartment building, Stewart added.

Once the facility was de-energized, firefighters finished putting out the flames at 4:11 a.m., she said.

No injuries were reported.