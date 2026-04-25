Torrance police warn of unpermitted RAT Beach party set for Saturday

The Brief Torrance police are tracking social media posts promoting an unpermitted large-scale party at RAT Beach on Saturday, April 25. Authorities report that the organizers have blocked police social media accounts, preventing direct communication regarding required city and county permits. The department warns that the event is currently illegal and may result in immediate shutdown, code enforcement action, or fines.



The Torrance Police Department has issued a formal warning regarding a social media-advertised gathering planned for RAT Beach on Saturday.

Officials state the event is unpermitted and violates local regulations, potentially leading to a law enforcement response if the party proceeds as planned.

What we know:

Police became aware of the event through posts by the social media handle @socalfunctions_.

According to the department, both city and county regulations require a formal permit for gatherings on RAT Beach.

At last check, no such permit had been obtained, rendering the event "unpermitted" in the eyes of local law enforcement.

The department noted that their attempts to contact the organizers directly have been unsuccessful, as the primary promoting account seems to have blocked official police social media profiles.

What's next:

The Torrance Police Department and Code Enforcement are prepared to take action. This could include shutting down the gathering entirely or issuing penalties to those involved in organizing the event.

Police are "strongly encouraging" the organizers to cancel the event immediately or seek a permit for a future date.