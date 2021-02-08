Disney California Adventure to host food, beverage festival-like experience in March

article

While Disneyland resort and theme parks remain shuttered amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a new ticketed food and beverage festival-like event will be coming to Disney California Adventure.

In a letter that commemorated the 20th anniversary of Disney California Adventure Park Monday, Disneyland Resort President Ken Potrock announced directly to cast members that a new offering is headed to the resort, soon.

"Currently planned to begin mid-March, we will debut an all-new, limited-time ticketed experience, focused on our world-famous food and beverage offerings from around the resort, the latest merchandise and unique, carefully crafted entertainment experiences…all to be offered multiple days a week," Potrock wrote in his letter to cast members. "With limited capacity and enhanced health and safety measures in place, Guests once again will get to step into a magical Disney environment — an environment that will provide memorable and fun experiences our Guests are craving."

Close to 1,000 cast members will return to work as a result of this experience, plus the recent reopening of outdoor dining on Buena Vista Street.

Full details about the offering will be announced within the next two weeks on the Disney Parks Blog, according to a spokesperson.