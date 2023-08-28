Threat against Menifee middle school 'not credible,' police say

Police in Menifee have determined a threat made against a local school wasn't credible and that there was no danger Monday.

The Menifee Police Department said it was contacted at 9 a.m. Monday, about a "concerning" social media post, threatening a school shooting at Ethan A. Chase Middle School. The school was placed on lockdown as a result.

Police eventually determined who they believed responsible for the threat was a former student at the school who no longer lived in the city of Menifee, and that the threat wasn't credible.

"We encourage parents to have conversations with their children about the severity of these types of threats and the importance of being responsible when using social media," the department wrote in a press release.

Menifee police notified authorities in the boy's new city, school and his parents, but it wasn't immediately clear what if any consequences the boy will face.