Thieves targeting Jeep Wranglers in West LA, LAPD warns

The Brief Authorities in West Los Angeles are warning residents about a recent increase in the theft of newer model Jeep Wranglers. The thieves are bypassing factory security systems and disabling GPS trackers, making the vehicles difficult to recover. Owners are being advised to install additional security measures, such as a secondary GPS tracker, a steering wheel lock, or an aftermarket immobilizer.



Local perspective:

According to the Los Angeles Police Department's Wilshire Station, authorities have seen a troubling rise in thefts targeting newer model Jeep Wranglers.

These vehicles are being broken into, started, and driven away within minutes. The thieves are also reportedly disabling the factory-installed GPS systems, making it difficult for police to recover the stolen vehicles.

What you can do:

To protect their vehicles, owners are advised not to rely solely on the factory security systems, as these are being bypassed.

Authorities recommend installing a secondary GPS tracker in a hidden location and using a steering wheel lock or brake pedal lock to deter quick getaways.

Parking in well-lit and secure areas with surveillance cameras is also recommended.

Owners should consider installing aftermarket immobilizers or kill switches and should report any suspicious activity to the LAPD or other local authorities immediately.