Thieves break into Mission Hills taco shop, steal ATM

Surveillance video shows thieves breaking into a taco shop and stealing their ATM.

The incident happened Wednesday morning around 2:20 a.m. at Tacos Michoachan on Chatsworth St. and Sepulveda Blvd. in Mission Hills.

Video shared with FOX 11 shows an SUV backing up to the shop, someone then places a rope around the vehicle and the front door. The car then accelerates forward and the door flies off the shop.

Two men then enter the shop and proceed to steal the ATM. They placed it in the SUV and drove off.

Police arrived at the scene later and took a burglary report. No description of the suspects was given.