Burglars break into Van Nuys market, steal ATM

The Brief A local market was destroyed by a group of thieves. A vehicle was used to tear down the front doors of the market. The store's ATM was stolen.



A group of burglars trashed a San Fernando Valley market, ripping out the ATM and leaving a trail of destruction.

It happened around 3 a.m. Friday at Balboa Market on Balboa Blvd. and Saticoy St. in Van Nuys.

Witnesses woke up after hearing a large crash caused by a vehicle that rammed into the market, breaking the front gated entrance.

"Looked like they destroyed the sliding door to get in," said a witness.

Surveillance video from inside the market captured the thieves grabbing the ATM and wheeling it outside.

"They left once they saw me record in the back, and then they came back again with the two white vans," the witness added.

The two white vans lingered in front of the broken market door. That's when a news photographer drove up; his dashcam recorded the white vans taking off.

The photographer followed one of the vans to a nearby doughnut shop where the man got out, walked around, and left shortly after.

Off camera, the doughnut shop employee said the man hung around nervously and left.

The white vans had no license plates and the vehicle that rammed into the shop appeared to be an SUV.

Businesses across the street have also been burglarized multiple times on different occasions.