Thief snatches dozens of iPhones despite police car present, escapes

In a viral video, a suspect is seen snatching dozens of iPhones from their ports with a police car right outside Emeryville's Apple Store in broad daylight.

A suspect dressed in all black with red shoes was seen ripping the thousand-dollar phones from their tethers and shoving them down their pants as onlookers steered clear of their path.

Moreover, an Emeryville police bait car was parked right outside the store; however, that did not deter the suspect from taking the phones and jogging outside to a black Hyundai Elantra parked outside.

It's unclear if the suspect was working with anyone else or was alone.

The incident occurred Monday on Bay Street. This particular store had been closed and recently opened shortly after Christmas for renovations, not related to crime.