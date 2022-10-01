These California cities made the list for best places to live in the US

Four cities in California made the list of best places to live in the United States.

According to the website Money, they ranked the top 50 cities based on economic opportunities, quality of life, diversity, and where the best futures lie.

In the number one ranking was Atlanta, Georgia, siting their "booming job market and eye on equality." The second-best place to live was listed as Tempe, Arizona, followed by Kirkland, Washington in third.

Four cities in California made the list. Irvine ranked in at number 13; Fremont was listed as 18, San Diego was 22 and San Jose took the 25th spot.

According to the report, Irvine was listed in the 13th spot because it has one of the best school systems in the state, plenty of business opportunities and is cultural diverse.

Fremont was featured for being a tech and science hub as well as being culturally diverse. San Diego was featured for its beaches, restaurants, and breweries. San Jose was featured on the report for it giant tech scene and tech jobs. According to the report by Money, San Jose has over 2,500 high-tech companies that employ more than 90,000 people.

You can view the entire list online at Money.com.