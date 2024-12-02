The Weeknd album release show scheduled at Rose Bowl; tickets now on sale

The Brief Tickets went on sale Monday for The Weeknd's album release show. The one-night-only show is scheduled for Jan. 25 at the Rose Bowl.



Tickets are on sale for an in-the-round concert by The Weeknd at the Rose Bowl on Jan. 25.

The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, said the one-night-only show will feature a previously unseen production, and the stage will take over the entire floor of the stadium.

The concert will mark the release of The Weeknd's new album, "Hurry Up Tomorrow," due Jan. 24. Additionally, it was announced this week that The Weeknd is the first artist in history to have 22 songs with over 1 billion streams each on Spotify.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 21: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) The Weeknd performs onstage at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 21, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Tickets went on sale at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 2 at TheWeeknd.com. VIP concert packages will also be available starting Monday, as part of the general onsale.

The Rose Bowl performance comes on the heels of The Weeknd's recent one-night-only stadium show in Sao Paulo, Brazil. It also follows his fall tour across Australia, which included multiple shows in Melbourne and Sydney.

The Weeknd's "After Hours Til Dawn" tour in 2022-23 included more than 60 sold-out stadium shows across North America, Europe, the UK and Latin America, drawing more than 3 million attendees.