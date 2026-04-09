‘The Pitt’ star Noah Wyle to be honored with Hollywood Walk of Fame star

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The Brief The Honor: Actor Noah Wyle will be immortalized with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame during a ceremony this Thursday at 11:30 a.m. The Legacy: While currently starring in "The Pitt," Wyle is best known for his 15-year tenure as Dr. John Carter on the hit medical drama "ER." The Achievement: Wyle holds the distinction of being the first actor to win five major television awards—including an Emmy and Golden Globe—in a single season.



On Thursday, award-winning actor Noah Wyle is set to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

What we know:

Wyle will be honored during an 11:30 a.m. ceremony at 6164 Hollywood Blvd. and will receive a star for his work in television.

The backstory:

In addition to his role on "The Pitt," Wyle is also known for starring in the medical drama "ER" as Dr. John Carter for nearly two decades. During his time on "ER," he earned five Emmy and three Golden Globe nominations.

His other work includes the action crime drama "Leverage: Redemption," as well as the films "A Few Good Men" and "Donnie Darko."

In addition to acting, he is a writer and director. Wyle became the first actor to win all five major TV awards in a single season — winning an Emmy, Golden Globe, Screen Actors Guild Award, Critics Choice Award and a Television Critics Association Award — for his role as Michael "Robby" Robinavictch in "The Pitt."

What they're saying:

"As a beloved talent whose work has resonated with audiences for decades, Noah Wyle has made an enduring mark on television and film. We are thrilled to honor him with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, celebrating his remarkable career and contributions to the entertainment industry," said Walk of Fame producer Ana Martinez.