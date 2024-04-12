The Issue Is: Gloria Allred, Wally Adeyemo

This week, O.J. Simpson, the former football player and actor, who was charged and acquitted of double murder, before being imprisoned on felony kidnapping and armed robbery charges, died at the age of 76.

During the so-called "Trial of the Century," the family of the late Nicole Brown Simpson was represented by attorney Gloria Allred.

Allred joined Elex Michaelson on "The Issue Is" to discuss the complicated and controversial life of O.J. Simpson. Allred and Michaelson also discuss the Arizona Supreme Court's decision to enact a strict 1864 abortion law, the state of the 2024 Presidential, her own legacy, and what continues to motivate her at the age of 82.

Michaelson is also joined this week by Wally Adeyemo, Deputy Treasury Secretary - number two at the department below Janet Yellen.

As inflation ticks higher, Adeyemo assesses the state of the U.S. economy, which he calls "strong," the upcoming tax filing deadline, America's relationship with China, and his own upbringing in California.

