The Issue Is: Clayton and Ellen Kershaw, Juju Smith-Schuster

This week, a special edition of "The Issue Is," as Elex Michaelson sits down with superstar athletes who use their platforms to give back. First, Michaelson speaks with Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw, and his wife Ellen, at a backpack giveaway in Hollywood hosted by their foundation Kershaw's Challenge.

Next, Michaelson speaks with Patriots Wide Receiver and Super Bowl Champion Juju Smith-Schuster.

The former USC Trojan talks about his "Juju Foundation" which helps kids, including those at Smith-Schuster's alma mater Long Beach Poly.