The Issue Is: Bob Shrum, Melanie Mason, Toni Atkins

This week on "The Issue Is," Elex Michelson is joined by the all-start political panel of legendary Democratic strategist Bob Shrum and Politico writer Melanie Mason.

Shrum and Mason break down the GOP primary, where Former President Trump is dominating the field, despite multiple indictments and a mugshot that has seemingly broken the internet.

On the Democratic side, the panel talks President Biden's political realities and grumblings at the White House surrounding the latest moves by California Governor Gavin Newsom. All this, before delving into health scares surrounding Senators Mitch McConnell and Dianne Feinstein and the ensuing debate over term limits.

Next, Michaelson is joined by California Senate President Pro Tem Toni Atkins. After almost six years as the most powerful legislator in the State Senate, Atkins is preparing to transition out of power, ahead of a potential run for Lieutenant Governor or Governor in 2026.

Atkins and Michaelson discuss her time in the Senate, her upbringing, her love for Dolly Parton, and the Bridge Act, legislation she's spearheading to reform the state's travel ban to states it deems to hold anti-LGBTQ positions.