'The Brady Experience' returns to Studio City this summer: What to know
LOS ANGELES - Get ready to walk the halls of one of the most iconic homes in television history.
What we know:
"The Brady Experience" returns to the San Fernando Valley this summer, an experience that was also featured on HGTV’s "Very Brandy Renovation!"
From May 11–July 17, fans can book a one-hour self-guided tour at the Studio City home that’s become a cherished part of TV history.
Tickets are priced at $289.75 per person for those ages 14 and up.
Fans will be able to tour:
- The Living Room
- The Kitchen Hangout
- The Kids’ Bedrooms
Click here for more information and to book tickets.
Dig deeper:
It’s also for a great cause. A portion of proceeds from each ticket will be donated to the Wags and Walks Dog Rescue.
The Source: This story was written with information from the Brady Experience website.