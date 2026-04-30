'The Brady Experience' returns to Studio City this summer: What to know

The Brief "The Brady Experience" returns to Studio City from May 11 to July 17, 2026. Tour Details: The self-guided experience lasts one hour and features access to the living room, kitchen, and the famous kids' bedrooms Tickets are priced at $289.75 per person.



Get ready to walk the halls of one of the most iconic homes in television history.

What we know:

"The Brady Experience" returns to the San Fernando Valley this summer, an experience that was also featured on HGTV’s "Very Brandy Renovation!"

From May 11–July 17, fans can book a one-hour self-guided tour at the Studio City home that’s become a cherished part of TV history.

Tickets are priced at $289.75 per person for those ages 14 and up.

Fans will be able to tour:

The Living Room

The Kitchen Hangout

The Kids’ Bedrooms

Click here for more information and to book tickets.

Dig deeper:

It’s also for a great cause. A portion of proceeds from each ticket will be donated to the Wags and Walks Dog Rescue.