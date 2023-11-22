Thanksgiving prep underway across LA

As Rio Caster works in the kitchen of his mom's home, he's stirring a pot of turkey stock.

The college student spent his day before Thanksgiving doing prep and chef duty. He's getting ready for 25 friends and family members and though this creating such a big feast takes time.

For him, it's fun!

"Thanksgiving means really good food and seeing good people," Caster said.

Al Santillo, the manager at the Ralphs in Sherman Oaks, said Wednesday is the busiest day of the year at the grocery store.

All you have to do is check out the parking lot, the aisles and the people trying to find the fattest turkey.

We met Melanie Stagnaro, who was digging through the turkeys looking for a big turkey because she plans on having 16 people over at her house. Stagnaro wasn't happy about the cost of things for her feast.

She says food is at least a third more than last year and she finds the trend a little startling.

Nationally, the experts say Thanksgiving prices are down a little though that doesn't seem to be the case here. Mark Kapcinski buys his turkey online. He says he pays a premium for that. So he shells out over a hundred dollars.

But, one thing he can't put a price on. The answer his daughter gave me about how thankful she is for her dad.

"I love him," said his daughter Emma.

Isn't that what Thanksgiving is all about? Love, appreciation and togetherness. Happy Thanksgiving!

Not everyone is staying at home for Turkey Day. At LAX the airport reports 2.5 million passengers from last Thursday to this Sunday. And, upwards of 90,000 cars picking up and dropping off travelers each day during the Thanksgiving holiday period.

LAX officials say give yourself plenty of time when you get to the airport.

Some Angelenos we talked with said things like this is a time to stay the hell off the roads.

"My fear is being stuck traveling... whether is weather concerns, flights, travel everything," said one person.

The Auto Club predicts that nationally this Thanksgiving holiday will be the third busiest on record. Of the 4.6 million Southern Californians predicted to travel for the holidays, 3.9 million are expected to be in cars.

But regardless how they're traveling they've packed their feelings.

"I'm grateful for my mom. She's a superstar and she puts everything to the side just for her kids and her family," said Elika Fairaer, who is home from college.