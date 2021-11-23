Thanksgiving Giveaways for Wednesday, Nov. 24

Thanksgiving is almost here and communities across Southern California are making sure families in need will have hearty meals to enjoy during the holiday weekend.

On Tuesday, FOX 11's Hailey Winslow was in Santa Ana as the Boys and Girls Club of Santa Ana and Los Angeles Chargers star Derwin James teamed up to host a Thanksgiving meal giveaway for Orange County families in need.

The Chargers defensive back served up more than 175 Thanksgiving meals to the local families and treated the attendees with a full spread that included turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, apple cider and pumpkin pie.

As Thanksgiving is only two days away, below is a list of dinner giveaways scheduled for Wednesday, November 24:

Harbor City Food Pantry in Harbor City; 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Registration is required.

St. Stephens Church in San Bernardino; Noon to 4 p.m.

Union Station Homeless Services in Pasadena; 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Thursday, November 25:

