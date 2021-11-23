Expand / Collapse search
Freeze Watch
from WED 9:00 PM PST until THU 9:00 AM PST, Antelope Valley
3
Red Flag Warning
from WED 10:00 AM PST until FRI 6:00 PM PST, Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles, Los Angeles County Mountains / Angeles National Forest, Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley, Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley, Orange County Inland, Riverside County Mountains-Including The San Jacinto Ranger District Of The San Bernardino National Forest, San Bernardino County Mountains including The Mountain Top and Front Country Ranger Districts of the San Bernardino National Forest, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys - The Inland Empire, Santa Ana Mountains-Including The Trabuco Ranger District of the Cleveland National Forest, Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, Ventura County Coast, Ventura County coastal valleys, Ventura County Interior Valleys
High Wind Watch
from THU 3:00 AM PST until THU 3:00 PM PST, Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range, Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, Ventura County Mountains

Thanksgiving Giveaways for Wednesday, Nov. 24

By FOX 11 Digital Team
Published 
Updated 7:15PM
Holidays
FOX 11 Los Angeles

Chargers star Derwin James hosts turkey giveaway ahead of Thanksgiving

Bolts star Derwin James and Boys and Girls Club in Santa Ana teamed up to hold a Thanksgiving dinner giveaway for families in our area.

Thanksgiving is almost here and communities across Southern California are making sure families in need will have hearty meals to enjoy during the holiday weekend.

On Tuesday, FOX 11's Hailey Winslow was in Santa Ana as the Boys and Girls Club of Santa Ana and Los Angeles Chargers star Derwin James teamed up to host a Thanksgiving meal giveaway for Orange County families in need.

The Chargers defensive back served up more than 175 Thanksgiving meals to the local families and treated the attendees with a full spread that included turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, apple cider and pumpkin pie.

As Thanksgiving is only two days away, below is a list of dinner giveaways scheduled for Wednesday, November 24:

  • Harbor City Food Pantry in Harbor City; 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Registration is required.
  • St. Stephens Church in San Bernardino; Noon to 4 p.m.
  • Union Station Homeless Services in Pasadena; 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Thursday, November 25:

  • Salvation Army in San Bernardino; 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.