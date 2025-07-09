Expand / Collapse search

LA County Fire canine teams deployed to Texas to assist with search and rescue efforts

Published  July 9, 2025 8:15am PDT
Newsom deploys teams to assist in Central Texas

Gov. Gavin Newsom sent recovery teams to assist in the devastating aftermath of the deadly flooding.

The Brief

    • The devastating aftermath continues after at least 110 people have died in floods across Central Texas.
    • Teams across the nation were sent to assist in search and rescue efforts.
    • On Tuesday, California deployed canine teams with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

LOS ANGELES - On Wednesday, canine teams with the Los Angeles County Fire Department were on their way to Texas to assist with the devastating aftermath of catastrophic flooding that left at least 110 people dead and more than 170 missing. 

What they're saying:

The California Governor's Office of Emergency Services activated the teams for deployment on Tuesday. 

Video showed the teams at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) preparing for departure for the mission. 

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the people of central Texas," said Los Angeles County Fire Chief Anthony C. Marrone.  "I am grateful to California Governor Gavin Newsom and Cal OES for deploying our LACoFD canine teams to assist in the search and recovery efforts."

The backstory:

The deadly flash floods happened over the Fourth of July holiday weekend. 

On Tuesday, officials said four days had passed since anyone was found alive in the aftermath of the floods in Kerr County. 

The bodies of 30 children were among those that have been recovered in the county, which is home to Camp Mystic and several other summer camps, the sheriff said.

The devastation spread across several hundred miles in central Texas all the way to just outside the capital of Austin.

The Source: The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story also used information provided by the Los Angeles County Fire Department and the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES). 

