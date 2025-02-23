Tesla pursuit suspect crashes into parked car in West Hollywood

A pursuit suspect wanted for reckless driving was arrested after a police chase that ended with a crash in West Los Angeles Saturday night.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the man in a white Tesla was seen driving on surface streets in West Hollywood.

Police deployed spike strips as well as a PIT maneuver to try and disable that suspect vehicle.

The chase ended with the suspect crashing into a parked car in the West LA area.

The suspect got out of the Tesla with his hands up in the air and complied with police commands. A canister was seen dropping from his lap when he exited the vehicle, but it's unclear what that canister was.

It's unclear if the driver was under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

No other information was immediately available.