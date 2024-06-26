Tesla driver says car 'malfunctioned' before crash in Orange County

Three people were injured after a Tesla crashed in Buena Park.

According to police, a Tesla was headed westbound on Orangethorpe Avenue before Beach Boulevard when the car "malfunctioned," according to that Tesla driver, who then lost control and crashed in the area.

Three people, including the Tesla driver, were taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. They are expected to be okay.

Authorities said they will be inspecting the Tesla as the investigation into the cause of the crash continues.