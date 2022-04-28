Teens shot trying to break into man's car were 13 and 16-years-old, deputies say

Two teenagers were shot by a man after reportedly trying to break into his car, Orange County deputies said.

According to investigators, the call first came in around 2 a.m. as a report of a car burglary with shots fired on Martinwood Drive in Pine Hills.

Deputies say when they arrived, they met with a man who said he confronted the teens, ages 13 and 16, who tried to steal from his car. The victim said the suspects made "threatening movements toward him" and so he fired several shots.

The two teens were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators will determine whether criminal charges are appropriate.

We're working to get more details. Check back for updates.