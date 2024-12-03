Teen stabbed by homeless man in Northridge

A teenager was allegedly stabbed by a homeless man in Northridge on Monday.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call in the 9600 block of Balboa Boulevard around 5 p.m. The teenage boy was taken to the hospital after they found him with a stab wound.

Officials did not release a photo of the suspect, but he is described as a man in his 50s last seen wearing a dark-colored beanie and jacket, LAPD said.

As of late Monday night, no arrests have been announced in the stabbing.