Teen boy shot dead at Pomona apartment complex

The Brief A 16-year-old boy was shot dead at an apartment complex in Pomona over the weekend. A 13-year-old girl was detained and taken into custody. The names of the victim and the suspect have not been released.



An investigation was launched after a 16-year-old boy was gunned down in Pomona over the weekend.

What we know:

An official with the Pomona Police Department said the shooting happened just after 5:20 p.m. Sunday at an apartment complex in the 1300 block of E. Pasadena Street.

When first responders arrived, the teen victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities said a 13-year-old girl was detained at the scene and taken into custody.

Investigators said the victim and the suspect knew each other.

What we don't know:

The names of the victim and suspect have not been released by authorities.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting remain under investigation.

SUGGESTED: