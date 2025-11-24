Expand / Collapse search

Teen boy shot dead at Pomona apartment complex

Published  November 24, 2025 11:47am PST
Pomona
    • A 16-year-old boy was shot dead at an apartment complex in Pomona over the weekend.
    • A 13-year-old girl was detained and taken into custody.
    • The names of the victim and the suspect have not been released.

POMONA, Calif. - An investigation was launched after a 16-year-old boy was gunned down in Pomona over the weekend.

What we know:

An official with the Pomona Police Department said the shooting happened just after 5:20 p.m. Sunday at an apartment complex in the 1300 block of E. Pasadena Street.

When first responders arrived, the teen victim was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Authorities said a 13-year-old girl was detained at the scene and taken into custody. 

Investigators said the victim and the suspect knew each other.

What we don't know:

The names of the victim and suspect have not been released by authorities. 

The circumstances leading up to the shooting remain under investigation. 

The Source: This story was written with information provided by the Pomona Police Department.

