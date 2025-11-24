Teen boy shot dead at Pomona apartment complex
POMONA, Calif. - An investigation was launched after a 16-year-old boy was gunned down in Pomona over the weekend.
What we know:
An official with the Pomona Police Department said the shooting happened just after 5:20 p.m. Sunday at an apartment complex in the 1300 block of E. Pasadena Street.
When first responders arrived, the teen victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Authorities said a 13-year-old girl was detained at the scene and taken into custody.
Investigators said the victim and the suspect knew each other.
What we don't know:
The names of the victim and suspect have not been released by authorities.
The circumstances leading up to the shooting remain under investigation.
The Source: This story was written with information provided by the Pomona Police Department.