7 teens hospitalized after rollover crash in Fullerton

By
Published  November 24, 2025 7:00am PST
Fullerton
8 people were involved in the crash that happened on Saturday night in Fullerton.

The Brief

    • Seven teenagers were hospitalized following a rollover crash in Fullerton around 11 p.m. Saturday.
    • The teens were reportedly traveling in a five-seat truck, and all victims are expected to survive their injuries.
    • Police confirmed the teen driver was tested for DUI, but the cause of the crash and the test results are currently unknown.

FULLERTON, Calif. - Seven teens were hospitalized over the weekend following a rollover crash in Fullerton, according to police. 

What we know:

The crash happened around 11 p.m. Saturday near East Elm and East Ash avenues. 

Police said the victims were in a five-seat truck when the collision occurred. 

All the teens are expected to survive. 

The driver was tested for DUI, police said. 

What we don't know:

It's unclear what caused the crash. 

The results of the teen driver's DUI test were not released. 

The Source: This report is based on information from the Fullerton Police Department.

