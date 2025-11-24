7 teens hospitalized after rollover crash in Fullerton
FULLERTON, Calif. - Seven teens were hospitalized over the weekend following a rollover crash in Fullerton, according to police.
What we know:
The crash happened around 11 p.m. Saturday near East Elm and East Ash avenues.
Police said the victims were in a five-seat truck when the collision occurred.
All the teens are expected to survive.
The driver was tested for DUI, police said.
What we don't know:
It's unclear what caused the crash.
The results of the teen driver's DUI test were not released.
The Source: This report is based on information from the Fullerton Police Department.