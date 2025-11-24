7 teens hospitalized after rollover crash in Fullerton

The Brief Seven teenagers were hospitalized following a rollover crash in Fullerton around 11 p.m. Saturday. The teens were reportedly traveling in a five-seat truck, and all victims are expected to survive their injuries. Police confirmed the teen driver was tested for DUI, but the cause of the crash and the test results are currently unknown.



Seven teens were hospitalized over the weekend following a rollover crash in Fullerton, according to police.

What we know:

The crash happened around 11 p.m. Saturday near East Elm and East Ash avenues.

Police said the victims were in a five-seat truck when the collision occurred.

All the teens are expected to survive.

The driver was tested for DUI, police said.

What we don't know:

It's unclear what caused the crash.

The results of the teen driver's DUI test were not released.