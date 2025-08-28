LA teen allegedly beaten by classmate with brass knuckles as bully's mom watched

The Brief The family of 12-year-old Damian is speaking out about the alleged bullying he suffered on the first week of school at James A Foshay Learning Center in Exposition Park. Damian's mom said he was attacked by another classmate who had brass knuckles that were supplied to him by his mom.



A 12-year-old boy says he was brutally attacked by a classmate armed with brass knuckles, and the classmate's mother reportedly stood by watching the whole thing.

The family of the 12-year-old victim is speaking out, saying not only was their son bullied and attacked, but they also allege that the school failed to protect him.

What they're saying:

According to the family, Damian had been bullied by another male student all week. It was the first week of school for students at James A Foshay Learning Center in Exposition Park.

It started as taunts and pushes but quickly escalated.

On Friday, Aug. 22, Damian said the bully, and the bully's mom, pulled him from class. Damian said his teacher told him to go — so he did. Within minutes, he was ambushed by his classmate as the mother cheered on the attack, and allegedly supplied her son with the brass knuckles.

Damian's family said the principal eventually showed up.

"He kicked me but the principal already had him in his arms," Damian said.

"I was so heartbroken. I was crying. There’s gaps in his memory. Headaches, constant headaches. His eyes hurt. His ribs and stomach hurt because he got kicked," said Damian's mother, Catalina Vasquez.

What's next:

They say Damian’s long-term prognosis for his health is still not known. He can’t eat solid food and has nightmares about the alleged assault.

His lawyer says she’s fighting for Damian and all kids.

"They're not following their own protocols. They're not asking questions. Where are you going? What are you doing? Why do you need my student right now," said attorney Charlotte Hadlow.

FOX 11 reached out to the school, but they would not make any comment on the record and referred us to the school district.

LA School Police released the following statement, "On Friday, August 22, 2025 there was a physical altercation involving two students on campus. This matter remains under investigation by Detectives of the Los Angeles School Police Department."