Teen assaulted by man with tire iron in 'unprovoked attack' during bike ride with mom

Officials are investigating after a 17-year-old boy was brutally assaulted by a 65-year-old man armed with a tire iron in what authorities said was an unprovoked attack in Adelanto, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

It happened just after 6 a.m. in the area near Bellflower Street and Auburn Avenue.

According to authorities, the boy and his mother were riding their bicycles when they were approached by the suspect, identified as William Caldwell of Adelanto. During this time, Caldwell asked the boy a question, and when he answered, Caldwell hit him in the head and body with the tire iron multiple times, authorities said. Details on the conversation were not released.

The victim was found unconscious in the roadway and was flown to a local trauma center for treatment. His current condition is unknown.

Caldwell was located in the area and arrested for assault with a deadly weapon.

Authorities said Caldwell and the victim did not know each other.

Caldwell was booked into the High Desert Detention Center and is being held on $50,000 bail.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Deputy L. Torres at the Valley Sheriff's Station at 760-552-6800. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.