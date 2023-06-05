Taylor Swift and Matty Healy break up, TMZ reports

article

It's reportedly the end of an era for singers Taylor Swift and Matty Healy. TMZ reported on Monday that the couple had called it quits.

TMZ did not specify in the report what prompted the American pop megastar, 33, and The 1975 singer, 34, to break up.

Prior to their reported breakup, Healy made appearances at all three of Swift's Nashville shows – this after she and English actor Joe Alwyn broke up after dating for about six years.

Before their relationship became public, Healy and his band teamed up with Swift when the American pop star was working on her album Midnights, but whatever project they were working on was never released to the public, according to People.