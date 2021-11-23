Expand / Collapse search
Hard Freeze Warning
from THU 12:00 AM PST until THU 9:00 AM PST, Antelope Valley
5
Red Flag Warning
until FRI 6:00 PM PST, Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles, Los Angeles County Mountains / Angeles National Forest, Los Angeles County San Fernando Valley, Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley, Orange County Inland, Riverside County Mountains-Including The San Jacinto Ranger District Of The San Bernardino National Forest, San Bernardino County Mountains including The Mountain Top and Front Country Ranger Districts of the San Bernardino National Forest, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys - The Inland Empire, Santa Ana Mountains-Including The Trabuco Ranger District of the Cleveland National Forest, Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, Ventura County Coast, Ventura County coastal valleys, Ventura County Interior Valleys
High Wind Warning
from WED 6:00 PM PST until THU 3:00 PM PST, Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range, Orange County Inland, Riverside County Mountains, San Bernardino County Mountains, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire, Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills, Ventura County Mountains
Red Flag Warning
from WED 6:00 PM PST until THU 3:00 PM PST, Orange County Coastal
High Wind Warning
from WED 7:00 PM PST until THU 3:00 PM PST, Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area

Taste of TNF recipe: Leftover pumpkin and pecan pie parfait

By Ray Lampe - Dr. BBQ
Published 
FOX 13 News

Dr. BBQ's Thanksgiving leftover recipes

As you lean back to enjoy football and soccer on Thanksgiving, here are some ways to mix up those leftovers for Friday.

It's a pretty sure bet that, at some point Thursday, you're going to feel stuffed. But Friday, you'll probably be wondering what to do with all of those Thanksgiving leftovers.

Instead of serving up turkey sandwiches, Dr. BBQ shows us how to make your post-Thanksgiving meal into a festival of food. Even the desserts can get transformed into something new.

Ingredients

  • ½ cooked leftover pumpkin pie
  • ½ cooked leftover pecan pie
  • 1 container whipped topping
  • Maraschino cherries (optional)
still-2021-11-23-10h25m27s495.jpg

Instructions

  1. Place the pumpkin pie in a bowl and crush it up, mixing the crust and filling together. In a separate bowl repeat with the pecan pie.
  2. Using clear parfait or cocktail type glasses, layer in the crushed pumpkin pie, some Cool Whip, and then some crushed pecan pie. Repeat these layers until the glass is full.
  3. Top with a final layer of whipped topping and a maraschino cherry or a dollop of leftover cranberry sauce.

Makes about six servings.

The rest of the recipes: