'Taste of NFL' event to tackle youth food insecurity

The NFL has sponsored a number of LA area events leading up to the Big Game.

On Saturday, ‘A Taste of NFL’ was held at the Petersen Automotive Museum. The event aims to tackle youth food insecurity and is one of the NFL's largest charity event.

The event featured celebrity chefs such as Carla Hall, Andrew Zimmern, Tim Love, Ming Tsai, Mark Bucher, and Lasheeda Perry, along with other top chefs and celebrities and athletes.

The hope was to raise a million dollars to help fight food insecurity among the young. The beneficiary of the ticket sales went to the nonprofit GENYouth. General admission tickets for the Saturday event were anywhere from $850 to $1,000. VIP tickets sold for $1,500.

The Museum was packed with fans. Some came from across the country including those who didn’t come for the Super Bowl but events like this one.

