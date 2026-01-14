Taco Bell unveils new $3 'Luxe Value Menu' items

The Brief Starting Jan. 22, the chain will launch a new nationwide menu featuring 10 items priced at $3 or less. Rewards members can order from the new menu starting Jan. 16. Separate from the value launch, Taco Bell has reintroduced its spicy "Volcano-style" lineup, which includes the Volcano Quesarito and a new cheese-based Volcano Sauce.



Taco Bell is expanding its value offerings this month with the launch of the Luxe Value Menu, featuring a mix of five fan favorites and five entirely new items all costing $3 or less.

What we know:

The Luxe Value Menu will officially debut at restaurants nationwide on Thursday, Jan. 22.

The lineup introduces five new innovations:

Mini Taco Salad ($2.49)

Beefy Potato Loaded Griller ($2.49)

Chips & Nacho Supreme Dip ($2.49)

Avocado Ranch Chicken Stacker ($2.99)

Salted Caramel Churros ($1.99)

Photo courtesy Taco Bell

The new items will join five existing staples:

Cheesy Roll Up ($1.19)

Spicy Potato Soft Taco ($1.29)

Cheesy Bean and Rice Burrito ($1.49)

3 Cheese Chicken Flatbread Melt ($2.29)

Cheesy Double Beef Burrito ($2.79)

The returning menu items are available for a limited time only, while supplies last. Contact your local restaurant for prices, hours and participation, etc.

Why you should care:

Taco Bell is leaning heavily into its mobile app to provide additional savings.

Rewards members can access the Luxe Menu early on Friday, Jan. 16.

The public can also take part in a high-stakes promotion on Jan. 27. On that day, 30,000 members can purchase a Luxe item for just $1 via the app starting at 2 p.m. PT.

This move follows the recent re-release of the Volcano-style menu, which brought back the fan-favorite Volcano Quesarito and introduced a new, spicier Volcano Sauce.

What they're saying:

In a statement accompanying the launch, Taco Bell’s Chief Marketing Officer for North America, Luis Restrepo, emphasized the brand's commitment to redefined value.

"The Luxe Value Menu was built on one ambition: to defy expectations of what value can be," Restrepo said. "Through extensive fan testing and bold innovation, we created menu items that deliver an elevated experience at an accessible price point."

What's next:

According to Taco Bell, new innovations will rotate onto the Luxe Value Menu throughout the year to keep the selection fresh.