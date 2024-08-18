CHP officer critically injured after being hit by Tesla on 5 Freeway

A California Highway Patrol officer was critically injured after he was struck by a Tesla while assisting with a disabled vehicle on the 5 Freeway in Sylmar.

The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. Sunday on the southbound lanes of the 5 Freeway, north of Interstate 210, when officers were dispatched to assist a disabled vehicle.

As the officer was attempting to move the vehicle from the roadway, a 2023 Tesla struck the officer who was standing outside his patrol vehicle.

The officer suffered major injuries and was transported to a local trauma center, where he was listed in critical condition.

The Tesla stopped on the right shoulder and cooperated with the investigation.

A Sig-Alert was issued at 3:40 a.m. and all southbound lanes of the 5 were diverted to the truck route. All lanes were reopened at around 10:30 a.m.

According to CHP, alcohol and drugs are not believed to be a factor in this crash.

It is unclear if the Tesla was using the automated driving feature at the time of the crash.

Anyone with information about the crash is urged to call the CHP's Southern Division at 323-644-9550