SWAT standoff lasts for more than half a day in South LA
LOS ANGELES - A SWAT standoff lasting more than half a day took place outside a home in South Los Angeles.
What we know:
The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call in the 5800 block of Crocker Street on Wednesday, April 23 involving a possibly armed person.
The standoff has since lasted about 12 hours. At one point, SWAT officers fired off nonlethals and used a vehicle to crash into parts of the home.
What we don't know:
As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, no arrests have been announced in connection to the SWAT standoff.
Officials believe the suspect was wanted for assault with a deadly weapon, but did not specify which violent incident they were linked to.
The Source: This report used information provided by LAPD.