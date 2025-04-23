SWAT standoff lasts for more than half a day in South LA

The Brief A SWAT standoff has lasted more than half a day in South Los Angeles. The suspect was initially wanted for assault with a deadly weapon.



A SWAT standoff lasting more than half a day took place outside a home in South Los Angeles.

What we know:

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call in the 5800 block of Crocker Street on Wednesday, April 23 involving a possibly armed person.

The standoff has since lasted about 12 hours. At one point, SWAT officers fired off nonlethals and used a vehicle to crash into parts of the home.

What we don't know:

As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, no arrests have been announced in connection to the SWAT standoff.

Officials believe the suspect was wanted for assault with a deadly weapon, but did not specify which violent incident they were linked to.