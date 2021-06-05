Swarm of earthquakes strike near Imperial County

Did you feel it? A swarm of earthquakes hit near the Salton Sea Saturday morning.

The largest one was recorded at a magnitude of 5.3 and hit about 7 miles west of Calipatria around 10:55 a.m., according to the USGS.

Several smaller quakes followed, their magnitudes measured between 2.5 to 3.6.

Seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones says earthquakes in the Imperial Valley often come in swarms.

No injuries or damages have been reported.

USGS provides information about earthquakes by state and preparedness information, including helpful information for those in California.



