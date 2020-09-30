Swarm of earthquakes near Salton Sea sends light shaking into Riverside County

A swarm of earthquakes, the largest of which had a 4.9 magnitude, hit south of the Salton Sea in Imperial County Wednesday afternoon, sending light shaking into Riverside County.

In a two-and-a-half-hour span, 45 earthquakes of at least a 3.0 magnitude struck the Westmorland area, according to seismologist Lucy Jones, formerly of the U.S. Geological Survey.

The first quake, which had a 3.0 magnitude, struck at 4 p.m., and the 4.9 magnitude quake struck at 5:31 p.m., the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

"The swarm happening now south of the Salton Sea, near (Westmorland) is over 30 km south of the end of the San Andreas. It is in the Brawley seismic zone, a common source of swarms," Lucy Jones tweeted.

Information about potential damage in Riverside County was not immediately available.

