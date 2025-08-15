SUV rams into business offering immigration services in South Gate

An investigation was underway after an SUV rammed into a business that offers immigration services in South Gate on Friday morning.

What we know:

California Highway Patrol officers said the crash happened at 6:21 a.m. near the intersection of E. Gage and Compton avenues at Comunidad Latina Immigrante in South Gate, near the border of South Los Angeles' Florence-Firestone neighborhood.

Aerial images from SkyFOX showed a white Ford Explorer had plowed into the building and Los Angeles County firefighters and deputies at the scene.

The business was closed at the time of the crash.

What we don't know:

Information about the driver was not immediately available. However, deputies were interviewing the presumed driver.

The crash is under investigation by the LA County Sheriff's Department.