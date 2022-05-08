Couple robbed of $19,000 in watches, suspects flee in Rolls Royce: LASD

Two people were robbed of $19,000 worth of watches on the Sunset Strip in West Hollywood overnight, authorities said.

The robbery took place in the 8800 block of Sunset Boulevard just before 1 a.m., according to Sgt. Joana Warren of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The victims were in their vehicle when they were approached by four to eight suspects in a black Rolls Royce, Warren said. The suspects stole two watches according to Warren — a Michael Kors watch worth $1,000 and a Rolex watch worth $18,000.

SUGGESTED: Drunk driver slams into Alameda County deputy: 'Thankful nobody died'

The victims appeared to be intoxicated and were not cooperative with deputies, the sergeant said. One of the victims suffered minor injuries, she added.

Advertisement

Anyone with information on the robbery or the suspects was asked to call the LASD's West Hollywood station at 310-855-8850. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.