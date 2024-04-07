Suspected shoplifters hit by car while fleeing store, 1 killed

Image 1 of 2 ▼

One person is dead and another seriously injured after the pair was hit by a car when fleeing the scene of the crime, according to police.

Officials said the two suspects were shoplifting from TJ Maxx on N. Fallbrook Avenue and had run out of the store before they were hit. The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with police.

One suspect died at the scene and the second was taken to the hospital for treatment of critical injuries. That person's current condition is not known.

No other details were immediately available.